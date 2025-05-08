Isle of Man County Crown Green Bowling Association’s women’s pairs competition was played on Sunday at Castletown, attracting an entry of 18 pairs.
The sun shone for most of the day, with some excellent bowling being played throughout the afternoon.
Getting through to the semi-finals were Gill Dixon and Elaine Moore who beat Hannah Drewett and Alison Kearsley 21/19, while Lynda Cadamy and Sue Gawne got the better of sisters Sue Wilshaw and Pat Heesom 21/8.
In the other quarter-finals, Jenny Moore and Fiona Kennish defeated Tracy Moore and Kath Kinley 21/19, while Ros Cannon and Mavis Franks beat Pauline Cowley and Martha Butler 21/14.
The first semi-final pitted Dixon and Moore up against Cadamy and Gawne. The former started off strongly and led 18-8 after eight ends but, with determination and good woods, Cadamy and Gawne won the next four ends to trail 15/18.
Then a two and one on the next two ends saw Dixon and Moore take the game 21/15.
In the second semi, Moore and Kennish played Cannon and Franks. Although the latter pair played some good bowls, Moore and Kennish were in control and won 21/13.
With all four women playing well, the final was expected to be close. Unfortunately for Dixon and E. Moore, J. Moore and Kennish had other ideas and, with some superb bowling and never looking back, they won 21-11.
Congratulations to J. Moore and Kennish on their well-deserved win.
Thanks go to Castletown for hosting the competition and providing refreshments throughout the afternoon, and to women’s competition secretary Chris Holland and her team for the smooth running of the event.