There is another good entry of 250 solo competitors and 20 sidecar crews from all over the UK and Ireland for this weekend’s Manx Two Day Trial.
Both days gets underway from the TT Grandstand at 8am.
All of the action will be in the southern half of the island on Saturday and concentrated more in the north and east on Sunday, each with a real mix of terrain.
The solos will run along the early miles of the TT Course for visits to Glen Lough (Glen Vine), Kings Forest (Greeba Castle), Cooil Slieu (Greeba Bridge) and Corletts’ sand quarry past Ballacraine on the approach to Peel.
Next will be Ballaspit, then Foxdale FC for the lunch stop. The afternoon loop includes visits to Stoney Mountain and South Barrule quarries, ending up on the coast at Pooil Vaaish and Scarlett.
The day will be rounded off with a trip back to the final section in the pitlane at the TT Grandstand via sections at Billown Glen and Ballanicholas.
Sunday’s route will head north to groups at Ballacarooin and Glen Roy, before heading over to Creg y Cowin and Ballachrink in Baldwin valley. Over the hills then to Ballaugh plantation, Tholt y Will quarry before lunch at Sulby Claddagh.
After another run over the hills the riders will arrive on Laxey beach for some spectator-friendly sections before ending with Axnfell plantation, Bim’s field and the final sub at Douglas Rugby Club, Port e Chee meadow.
The expert/national class is sure to be hotly contested with a number of riders in with a chance of taking the Sword of State. Heading the list is 2023 winner Tom Swindlehurst, who will have his work cut out to retain the title up against the likes of Hugo Jervis, Irishman Andy Perry, Will Brockbank and Owen Gilchrist all able to mount a challenge.
Add into that the crop of talented local riders, led by last year’s runner up Chris Madigan and previous winners Barry Kinley and Juan Knight.
The clubman class is wide open with any number of riders able to stake a claim for victory. Ones to watch include regular favourites Kiaran Hankin and Andrew Reeves, Phil Houghton along with locals Nigel Sharp, Wayne Wardell, Damian Owen and Andrew Woodward.
The sidecar route also follows the south/north split across the two days when the crews will all compete on the same single route after the success of 2023.
Day one’s route will include sections at Port Soderick beach, Knock Froy glen, Chibbanagh, Archallagan, Old Stoney Mountain and Water Trough park, with the afternoon run including Corlea, Doarlish Cashin, Corletts sand quarry, Kings Forest and Glen Lough.
Sunday will start with a trip to the Baldwin Valley where the outfits tackle sections at places including Ballachrink, Booilshuggel and St Luke’s quarry. After lunch they will visit Tholt-y-Will plantation, Druidale water splash, Colden plantation and West Baldwin bridge before finishing at Douglas Rugby Club.
It could be a head-to-head clash between locals Jack Corlett/Ealish Baxter and the father and daughter duo of Nigel and Gracie Mae Scott. Corlett edged the encounter in 2023 with a different passenger.
Signing on for riders, observers and marshals takes place from 6.30pm tomorrow (Friday) 2at Douglas Rugby Club, near Quarter Bridge. The prize presentation is at the Palace Hotel, Douglas Promenade on Sunday, with doors opening from 8pm.