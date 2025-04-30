Former Isle of Man resident Harry Payne raced to overall victory at round two of the FIM Sidecar World Championship at Estoril, Portugal on Sunday.
In the process, he and Frenchman Kevin Rousseau closed the gap to 13 points behind Markus Schlosser and Luca Schmidt heading into a six-week break in the seven-round series.
The defending champions won the sprint race by 1.5 seconds from Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clément at Le Mans seven days earlier, but suffered a mechanical failure in the main race.
Playing catch-up in Portugal, Payne and Rousseau again topped qualifying but lost out to Schlosser/Schmidt by 0.04s in the sprint race.
The latter pair grabbed the lead in the main race but over-exuberance on the final lap saw them spin into a gravel trap.
They salvaged fourth, but the win went to Payne and Rousseau who are supported locally by Team Cubby, EICS and Kinell Racing.