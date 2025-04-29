Daniel McCanney is still a class act when it comes to motocross, as he displayed in round three of the Isle of Man Centre ACU championship at West Kimmeragh, Bride on Sunday.
In perfect conditions, the former professional world-class enduro rider won all three motos on his 300cc Beta two-stroke against an array of aspiring youngsters on an array of 250 and 450cc four-strokes.
The one exception age-wise was Gavin Hunt, and he is very strong out of the traps. The experienced all-rounder grabbed the holeshot in at least two of the races and held McCanney at bay for a couple of laps in the middle race.
Defending champion Beau Brown took a spectacular fall on the first lap of the opening race over the double table-top. Despite taking quite a bashing, he remounted to claw his way back up to 10th on the 250cc H&H Yamaha. Luckily he had a second bike to jump onto for the remaining races as the first choice was somewhat bent.
McCanney won from the two Liams - Crellin and Smith - with Dave Curtis a strong fourth.
Centre road race champion Ryan Cringle also came off heavily in that opening race, and was nursing an injured right-side and pelvis thereafter.
Hunt powered into an early lead in race two, but he and Crellin were overtaken by the ever-smooth-riding McCanney five minutes in, the latter going on to win that by a comfortable margin from Smith and big Jack Keenan on a 450cc Honda and Kawasaki respectively.
Brown made the better getaway in race three and it was he who led with Smith on his wheel until they had a coming together mid-distance. McCanney casually stepped in to complete his hat-trick from the ever-consistent Keenan who has made an excellent start to his season in both enduro and motocross disciplines.
An encouragingly strong field of 19 riders contested group A, but there were even more in group B with 23 on the line for race one of the Ramsey MCC-promoted event.
Ethan Lamb was the star of the show here with a full-house of wins ahead of over-50 Graeme Saunders and the returning-from-mtb Niall McCanney, with Aaron Watson a close fourth ahead of veteran Adrian Smith and former road racer Brendan Fargher.
Sophie Alton-Heath rode well all day to finish mid-pack in the biggest field of the day.
With chief rival Harry Beattie out with a fractured collarbone from an off-island spill, Jacob Wilson was top-dog in the 125s ahead of the stylish Zack Wortz and Callum Christian.
There were also triple wins for the Meechan brothers, Marley and Maverick, in the 85cc big-wheel and 65cc classes respectively, while Jason Keig was a lone wolf in the concurrently run 85cc small-wheel category.
The auto class saw a split result, with Stanley Cain winning race one, Antony Millward race two and Blayze Turner race three. The overall went to young Stanley with two second places to add to his single win.
The Little Kippers do not race as such, but the four more experienced youngsters were invited onto the larger ‘plateau’ course on Sunday, graduating with great aplomb.
Among them were Daniel McCanney’s five-year-old son Alex and Ryan Cringle’s six-year-old lad Lucas, who both took some persuading to eventually come to a halt as they were enjoying themselves so much.
- The Little Kipper sessions are held under supervision on a completely separate course to the main motocross events run by Ramsey MCC at just £10 per rider for the day.
The next will be at the sprint enduros on May 25 and July 6 (short course only) and September 7 and October 26 (the latter two including the extended plateau segment).
- Congratulations to Gavin Hunt and Emma Titley on the birth of their first child, Harry Robert Hunt - a Little Kipper of the future no doubt.
RESULTS
Adult A: 1, Daniel McCanney 135 points; 2, Liam Smith 120; 3, Jack Keenan 117; 4, Liam Crellin 110; 5, Beau Brown 109; 6, Dave Curtis 103; 7, Gav Hunt 99; 8, Jamie Cringle 99; 9, Ryan Christian 97; 10, Harry Shand 96; 11, Jake Henry 95; 12, Tom Lee 92; 13, Chris Moore 91; 14, Ethan Blackley 91; 15, Ryan Cringle 85; 16, Lewis Howland 84; 17, Josh Blackley 76; 18, Luke Saunders 74; 19, Jack Collins 72. Adult B: 1, Ethan Lamb 135; 2, Graeme Saunders 122; 3, Niall McCanney 116; 4, Aaron Watson 112; 5, Adrian Smith 109; 6, Brendan Fargher 105; 7, Jaydee Page 103; 8, Nathan Kelly 100; 9, Aaron Kirk 91; 12, Harry Kampz 89; 13, Frankie Sansbury 88; 14, Orry Millward 84; 15, Sophie Heath 82; 16, Brendan Shaw 82; 17, Brandon Gowland 77; 18, Andrew Livesy 74; 19, Ryan McDermott 67; 20, Callum Cowley 63; 21, Tom Brough 59; 22, Chris Dentith 45; 23, Kieran Halsall 41; 24, Aaron Hislop 33; 25, Connor Hislop 21.
125cc Senior schoolboy: 1, Jacob Wilson 135; 2, Zack Wortz 124; 3, Callum Christian 122; 4, Lewis Piggin 114; 5, Kylon Murphy 110; 6, Olly Runge 109. 85cc Big-wheel: 1, Marley Meechan 135; 2, Riley Faragher 124; 3, Jake Kelly 114; 4, Leo Gray 114; 5, Noah Cooke 114; 6, Logan Muncaster 109; 7, George Watterson 105; 9, Alfie Phillips 103; 10, Harry Warby 100; 11, Isaac Artus 98; 12, Joseph Williams 94; 13, Conor Madsen-Mygdal 32. 85cc Small-wheel: Jason Keig 135. 65cc: 1, Maverick Meechan 135; 2, Thomas Clague 124; 3, Leo Harrison 122. Autos: 1, Stanley Cain 129; 2, Blayze Turner 127; 3, Sebastian Havard-Inman 118; 4, Antony Milward 45.
Adult ACU Centre championship after three rounds (three to come, best five to count): 1, D. McCanney 387 points; 2, L. Smith 366; 3, B. Brown 350; 4, L. Crellin 345; 5, D. Curtis 307; 6, T. Lee 302; 7, J. Henry 301; 8, H. Shand 293; 9, J. Keenan 235; 10, J. Blackley 226. Non-expert: 1, A. Watson 358; 2, A. Smith 336; 3, H. Kampz 288; 4, N. McCanney 228; 5, O. Millward 219; 6, B. Fargher 207.