All to play for in mixed hockey leagues on Saturday
It’s all to play for in mixed hockey for several teams this weekend before the leagues split. Sides will be trying to make the cut in the top half of the tables to have any hope of staying in league contention.
PREMIERSHIP
In the Premiership, Valkyrs will want to keep pace with Bacchas after losing ground last week, but Vikings will have to put up a tough fight if they have any chance of staying in contention post-split.
Bacchas take on Castletown Celts for the first time this year. After a much stronger Bacchas B side managed a draw with them last week, it should go Bacchas’ way but you can never be too sure with the fight Castletown have in their team.
Vikings B will be trying to get off the foot of the table when they go up against Valkyrs B - improved performances against their A team in the last few weeks need to be continued.
Bacchas B will do well to take last week’s team and form forward into their game against Ramsey - after a closer game than expected last Saturday against Valkyrs B, they will be looking to take their chances when they get them.
Division One
In Division One, Valkyrs C lead the way and Harlequins will be doing everything in their power this week to close the gap on them, as will the rest of the league with it being so close.
Vikings C will attempt to get off the bottom of the table if they can claim a win over Southerners, but this league is just so close it really depends on what team turns up on the day as to who takes the spoils.
Vikings D take on Bacchas C in the final game of the day at the NSC - again, if Vikings D don’t have a full team out, then Bacchas could get a result.
DIVISION TWO
In DivisionTwo, Cammags now sit top and are starting to edge away from the rest of the pack.
This weekend they take on Vikings E who have had mixed results so far this season and sit mid-table.
Ramsey Ravens go up against their derby team - Rookies - and look in good stead to take the points.
Elsewhere, the bottom-of-the-table battle between Valkyrs D and Cushags will be a close one and a great game is probably in prospect.
DIVISION THREE
The league leaders in Division Three, Bacchas Colts, are the ones to watch as they take on mid-table Harlequins Colts and are likely to take the points, but the young colts team won’t stop throughout the game.
Valkyrs Colts haven’t had the best start to the season and the need for players further up the club has had an effect on the team - hopefully this week they will get out a side to face Harlequins B.
Fifth versus sixth will be the final game of the day, namely Castletown Carrick v Bacchas D. A fantastic mixture of youth and experience will prove for a nice match played in great spirits from what we’ve seen so far this season.
FIXTURES
Saturday, October 22:
Mixed Premier Division
2.05pm Vikings B v Valkyrs B @ NSC
2.05pm Bacchas B v Ramsey A @ RGS
2.05pm Castletown Celts v Bacchas A
@ CRHS
12.35pm Vikings A v Valkyrs A @ NSC
Mixed Division One
11.05am Vikings C v Castletown Southerners @ CRHS
2.05pm Valkyrs C v Harlequins A @ QEII
3.35pm Bacchas C v Vikings D @ NSC
Mixed Division Two
12.35pm Valkyrs D v Castletown Cushags
@ QEII
12.35pm Ramsey Rookies v Ramsey Ravens @ RGS
12.35pm Castletown Cammags v Vikings E @ CRHS
Mixed Division Three
11.05am Bacchas Colts v Harlequins C @ NSC
11.05am Valkyrs Colts v Harlequins B
@ QEII
3.35pm Castletown Carrick v Bacchas D @ QEII
