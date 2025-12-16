This weekend sees the conclusion of the 2025 Fowler and Co-sponsored Champion of Champions snooker competition.
A field of 15 players have contested this year’s tournament and the semi-finals and final will held at the Cue Zone on Saturday and Sunday.
Darryl Hill is the defending champion, having defeated Peter Kirkham 8-1 in the 2024 final.
A rematch is possible as the draw for Saturday’s best of nine semi-finals are Tom Miller versus Peter Kirkham at 1pm and Hill vs Paul Smyth at 7pm.
The best-of-15 final will then take place the following day on Sunday, with the sessions starting at 1pm and 7pm.
All matches over the weekend will be livestreamed via the Isle of Man Billiards and Snooker Association Facebook page - spectators will also be welcome to attend at the Cue Zone venue.
MIKE CROOK
