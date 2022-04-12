Andrew Titley completes Centurion event in Australia

Andrew Titley, at the completion of the Coburg 24-hour Carnival Walk on the outskirts of Melbourne, Victoria last weekend. He is pictured with Kim Watson, a friend of his eldest daughter Emma, who has family in the Isle of Man. She journeyed from her home in Australia to give him support in the latter stages of the event

Andrew Titley earned the fifth of the six Centurion race walking badges available (Malaysia is no longer held) at Coburg in the suburbs of Melbourne, Australia over the weekend.

The Colby man eventually completed the 100-mile walk in a time of 22 hours and 49 minutes shortly before 2am our time on Sunday morning. The 57-year-old was third of only five finishers in the event, four men and one woman.

The Manxman then walked two more laps of the 400-metre athletics track (he was averaging around four-minute laps) with Sharon Scholz until she had completed the 100 miles.

Her husband, Justin, had led the race for some time before slowing and dropping to fifth overall.

Ultimate winner, Remy van den Brand of the Netherlands, completed 108 miles in total as the event was also a 24-hour walk. Runner-up was David Billett.

Titley, who has finished the Parish Walk 18 times, has now completed 14 events of 100 miles or more, including three Centurion races on home soil.

He has also done three in the UK, plus the South African event held on Robben Island, Cape Town in 2017, one in the USA in 2019 and the Continental 100-miler in Rotterdam.

His ambition is to walk the New Zealand 100-mile Centurion race, perhaps this November or a year later in 2023.

Chris Burn has also completed similar Centurion events across the globe, but has not yet ventured to Australasia, so needs to do one there and another in New Zealand for the full set.