There was plenty of action in the penultimate week of the Isle of Man senior basketball league as four teams took to the hardwood in two exciting semi-final match-ups on Thursday evening.
First to tip off at the NSC was a tight game between Cavaliers and Jets, both teams having added to their rosters this season and hoping to book their place in the arena court final.
Cavs opened the game with a nice three-pointer from Andy Cregeen, which proved a marker for their offence throughout the first quarter.
Further threes came from Chris Wolfendale, Dave Minay and Phil Evans as the quarter wore on, keeping Cavaliers neck-and-neck with Jets throughout.
Tom Dalton-Brown and Pete Boussougou responded in kind for Jets but it was the mid-range shooting of Michael Baker - set up with quick ball movement and screens - that proved the most fertile ground for their offence.
The game stayed close throughout the first but it was Jets who had a slight edge, 25-21 going into the second.
Physical defence was the hallmark of the subsequent second and third quarters, both teams posting strong challenges on the ball and in the lanes.
Jets’ defence proved more effective in the second, slowing the Cavs scoring and restricting them to quick hitters. Scoring spread evenly through the Jets side, although Jake Glover had a good flurry with some nice steals and breaks down the court.
The action helped extend the lead to the largest of the game, pulling ahead by 10-points, 51-41.
They struggled to build and maintain solid momentum though, Cavaliers defence continuing to frustrate and offence constantly snapping at Jets’ heels. Phil Evans did some damage with solid jump shots, while big man Dave Minay found success in the post.
Cavaliers posted a strong challenge in the final quarter, Dave Boyle and Wolfendale hitting some key shots which stopped Jets from pulling further away.
As the clock wore down, Jets’ lead narrowed to a slim six points, Wolfendale providing the goods through a swish three-pointer.
A tense final minute saw both teams go all-out, Jets looking to run the clock down while Cavs pressed up on defence to gain possession.
Time was against Cavaliers though and they were forced to foul, sending Jets to the free0throw line and providing an opportunity to gain possession on the rebound. The shots hit their mark though, boosting the lead and allowing Jets take the win, 63-54.
Second on the court were Wolves and Cannons, the latter team riding a solid momentum through the play-offs and hoping to repeat their success against the league leaders and be the first rookie team to make it to the Championship final since the format was introduced.
Gabe Thatcher opened the scoring with a quick drive for Cannons and was soon joined on the scoresheet by a swish three-pointer from Jack Wilkinson.
Wolves weren’t long in catching as Viktor Capkanovski drove through the lanes and spot up outside, while Ross Wilson hit the mid-range. The combo would prove devastating to Cannons’ defence and Wolves quickly pulled away, Ben Takken adding to the tally through some solid post moves.
A trio of baskets in the final two minutes further extended the lead, with Wolves 18 points ahead at the end of the first, 27-9.
Effective defence from Wolves continued to lock down Cannons’ key scorers, with Rowan Coulter and Evan O’Dea converting two of the few opportunities that opened up in the early phases of the second.
Wolves’ offence shifted gears, with mid-range and outside shooting making way for strong drives to the basket that extracted plenty of fouls from the Cannons defence, hitting 70 percent from the free-throw line to further extend the lead.
Despite the targeted defensive pressure, Cannons maintained good composure, controlling the ball well down the court and moving it effectively in the search for options.
The options were slim though and, despite strong efforts from Cannons, Wolves had extended their lead to 25-points, 41-16 at half-time.
The second half was a similar affair, Wolves continued to lockdown Cannons’ play makers and played with solid flow on offence to extend their lead. It wasn’t without some good looks from the rookie side though, a key highlight coming from Rowan Coulter and Alfie Garrett.
A quick steal from Coulter caught Wolves in transition and he drove to the hoop, drawing in the defence leaving a lane for Garrett who received the pass and finished a nice open lay-up.
A late flurry in the fourth, including a deep three-pointer from Sam Williams, gave Cannons some solace but couldn’t change the result. With the final whistle, Wolves had secured their third finals appearance with a 70-40 victory.
Championship final
The season comes to its conclusion this week as Wolves and Jets face each other on the Arena Court in the NSC main hall.
Jets have posted some strong results this year, with a string of solid wins and some of the best margins of the season. They have had a few missteps though, losing to Cavaliers in the mid-season and dropping two games to Wolves, narrowly costing them the league leaders shield in the final regular season game.
Wolves went into the season with good momentum as back-to-back winners and maintained an unblemished record until well after the Christmas break. A tough loss to Jets was followed by dropped games against Cavaliers and the rookies Cannons which threatened their league-leading status.
They recovered form in the last game of the season, beating Jets to take the shield, and will hope to carry that momentum to complete a three-peat victory.
Both teams have shown the ability to take the title this season and, in their third meeting in the Championship final, both will have high hopes of claiming this year’s trophy.
The Championship final tip off is scheduled for 7.30pm.
Courtside bleachers will be available for spectators wishing to attend what should be a thrilling conclusion to the 2024-25 season.
MARTIN DUNNE