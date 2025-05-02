The Isle of Man table tennis team of Scott Lewis, Duncan Alexander, Mike Tamarov and Becky Taylor competed in the final fixture of the British League season recently.
The opening match was against rivals Guernsey. Lewis and Alexander got the team off to a flyer with two keenly-fought victories, before teaming up to win the doubles.
Going into the final singles IoM led 3-2, but Guernsey levelled when Tamarov lost out to a strong Guernsey No.2.
Despite that, Lewis, Alexander and Taylor all triumphed in their final singles to leave the match score at 6-3 to the Isle of Man, a brilliant result to start the weekend.
Their second match was against leaders Aberdeen TTC. The highlight was Tamarov’s impressive victory over the Aberdeen No.4 in which he played some incredible attacking table tennis to stun his opponent, resulting in a 3-0 win.
Lewis also managed an impressive win over the Aberdeen No.2, rampaging his way to victory. Despite a close-fought doubles match involving Lewis/Alexander, the Manx side unfortunately lost 2-3.
Going into the final set of singles, it was all to play for as the IoM was only trailing 2-3 to the leaders. But Aberdeen stepped up a gear in the second half of the tie and all singles games went their way to leave the final match score 7-2.
Sunday started off with another tough match against third-placed Albert TTC, but this proved the most exciting match of the weekend.
Lewis got the team off to a flying start with a 3-0 victory. Alexander was unlucky to lose out to a strong Albert No.2, appearing to struggle against his opponent’s spin and pace and disruptive anti-spin rubbers.
But Tamarov pulled off yet another impressive 3-0 win, followed by a nail-biting doubles victory for Lewis/Alexander sealed 11-9 in the fifth. At the halfway point, the score stood at 3-2 to team IoM.
Scott yet again kept the island’s lead going with another fantastic victory over the Albert No1, although Alexander and Tamarov were unlucky to lose their singles.
With one match to play, the match score stood at 4-4. Despite a hard-fought final singles, Taylor’s opponent proved too much, meaning the final match score was 5-4 to Albert.
The final match was against the host team Halton TTC, which the team knew was important in their quest to climb further up the final table.
Duncan was up first and, despite some incredible rallies, he couldn’t quite outwit his opponent. Yet again Lewis was on top form and overcame the Halton player in style with a comfortable 3-0 win. Tamarov followed suit, adding to the IoM’s points.
Alexander and Lewis teamed up again for the doubles and proved too strong for their opponents. Going into the final set of singles matches, the IoM again had the lead at 3-2.
Lewis again proved why he’s island No.1 with yet another fabulous 3-0 victory, but Alexander and Tamarov were unable to capitalise in their singles, losing narrowly.
The match score was tied at 4-4, with Taylor to play the final match. After some tense moments and incredibly long rallies, she hit her way through the Halton player for a fantastic 3-0 win, leaving the IoM with a 5-4 victory, a memorable achievement.
After a very successful weekend, the IoM ended the season a respectable sixth in what is a very competitive league. Team IoM will be looking to build on their achievements next season no doubt.
KEN MITCHELL