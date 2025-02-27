Saturday's Outdoor Winter League bowlers enjoyed a rare outing in winter sunshine.
First up were Mooragh Marvels hosting Louie’s Angels.
Although they have improved as the season progressed, they came up against an Angels team still clinging onto the hope of retaining their title.
Marvels’ Lacey McMullan opened the scoring with her eighth win of the campaign but, this would prove to be only a consolation as the afternoon went on.
Maria Dimsdale and Margie Tasker took the doubles for Angels while their teammates took the remaining four singles.
Michele Cubbon, Matthew Keggen, Paul Kelly and Trevor Quayle were all on form to give a final outcome of 5-1.
Making up the day's trio of teams were Outsiders who would experience the high and low of bowls.
Their first opponents were Angels in a match that, on paper, was tough to call.
Few would have forecast a 6-0 win for Angels. Quayle and Kelly won their second singles, as did Keggen by the narrowest margin 21/20.
The doubles was also a close run game with Dimsdale and Cubbon winning with the last bowl of the game, again 21/20.
Wayne Roberts and Tasker would finish off the scoring and secure the whitewash.
Perhaps smarting from their loss, Outsiders would up their game in the day's final match against Marvels.
Jenny Moore and Tony Dugdale took the doubles. Steve Cook, James Teare, Mike Alexander, Fiona Kennish and Kim Hargraves winning the five singles to produce a 6-0 whitewash of their own.
Sunday's heavy rains resulted in all scheduled matches being postponed.
- Colder weather on Wednesday had reduced the usual round robin numbers to 12.
All were split into six pairs on yellow jacks.
As luck would have it, the season's J & M Lee pairing of Michele Cubbon and Paul Moore were put together. They would maintain their form to amass a winning total of 43 chalks, some nine ahead of their nearest rivals Sue Wilson and Andy Kennish.
MARK KELLY