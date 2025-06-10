Peter Hickman remains in the Isle of Man as he continues to recover from his spill at this year’s TT.
The 14-time winner from Lincolnshire crashed in qualifying on May 30, coming off his Superstock BMW at Kerrowmoar near Sulby during the open lap of that evening’s session.
The session was immediately red flagged and Hickman taken by helicopter to Noble’s Hospital where he was treated for chest, back, leg, ankle, shoulder and facial injuries.
Remarkably, he was discharged from hospital and back in the paddock two days later and was in the winner’s enclosure on when his team-mate and 8TEN Racing co-owner Davey Todd won the Superbike race the following day.
On his return to the Grandstand, Hickman said: ‘Well this isn’t quite how I’d planned my TT to go!
‘Had a bit of a get off on Friday night...nothing quite like a 140mph slap against the Manx countryside.
‘Battered and bruised, but we’ll be back.’
Taking to social media again on Tuesday this week, Hickman posted a selfie of him using the hyperbaric chamber on Peel Road, likening his appearance to an iconic Batman villain.
He added: ‘Doing my best Bane impression?! Still on the IoM and doing the hyperbaric chamber twice a day to get repaired and back on a bike asap.
Aside from the North West 200 and TT, Hickman and Todd have been competing in the British Superbike Championship.
That series resumes with its third round at Snetterton on June 20.
