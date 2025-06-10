Nathan Harrison has marked his achievements at TT 2025 with a birthday tattoo.
The Onchan man turned 27 on Monday and marked the occasion with a special tattoo on his right forearm detailing his first official 130mph-plus lap round the Mountain Course.
Riding for his own H & H Motorcycles team, the Manxman finished fourth in the Superbike race, clocking a blistering lap of 131.270mph from a standing start, the figure that he now has emblazoned on his arm.
‘It’s my third TT, and I missed a year too, so I’m made up.’
He added: ‘To get a 131mph lap, to finish fourth, and to do it in the race when it counts, it’s an ecstatic feeling.’
Aside from his fourth place finish in the Superbike race, he finished seventh in both of the event’s Superstock races.
He was also 12th and 14th in the two Supersport races, all aboard Honda machinery.
Nathan added: ‘In the winter when it was announced I was going to run my own team, it was hard not to read the comments online saying I’m not good enough, but in reality I had a really tough couple of years.
‘Safe to say I think after that TT I’ve let them people know I can ride a bike and I can run towards the front especially this early in my TT career.’