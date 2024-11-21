There was archery action on and off-island last weekend, with the Hainge family travelling to the Northern Counties Indoor Championships while those on home soil tackled a Vegas as part of the handicap league.
It was Marie Hainge’s first major competition and she made things slightly difficult for herself by switching to a completely different type of release aid, but she did herself proud and enjoyed herself.
Richard Hainge, after a slow start, got up to speed and put in consistent dozens to finish ninth out of 25.
The family were relying on Erin and she didn’t disappoint. Recent illness sapped her energy and she felt she didn’t shoot well until the second half but her score of 538 was good enough to not only win the under-15 girls recurve but also to take the overall junior girls recurve title as well.
Penrith-based Ethan Moore finished sixth in the gents compound.
At Onchan, archers tackled a Vegas round.
Results: 1, C.Moore 1478 (53/419/6); 2, L.Brown 1448 (57/445/4pb); 3, P.Howland 1448 (51/385/1); 4, J.Gordon 1427 (59/531/23pb); 5, E.Corran 1421 (42/325/6pb); 6, A.George 1420 (60/553/17); 7, R.Moore 1419 (60/578/38); 8, A.Westmorland 1412 (60/561/22); 9, P.Mumford 1411 (60/541/13); 10, R.Mitchell 1409 (29/214/1pb); 11, B.Harris 1355 (53/432/8); 12, S.Gorry 1350 (33/254/0); 13, D.Craine 1305 (26/197/0).
BARBARA HARRIS