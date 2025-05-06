Conditions were near-perfect for the annual Harbour 2 Harbour Walk from Castletown to Port Erin on Sunday.
The men’s race was won by Roger Williamson from David Anderson and Parish Walk regular Stuart Osborne. The top three women were Louise Gimson, Willa Sherrocks and Leanne Wray.
Sponsored by FIM Capital, the organisers of H2H 2025 wish to thank everyone involved on the day. It is a real team effort from a large group of volunteers from PDMS Southern Nomads RUFC, Nomadic Striders and Men in Sheds Port Erin.
Thanks also to Southern Photographic Society who will be uploading images soon, Bahá'í Memorial Arboretum refreshments, also the community first aider.
Southern Nomads SPort Erin, often referred to simply as SPort Erin, is a charity established in 2007 by Southern Nomads RUFC rugby club with the aim of providing recreational facilities for the community of the south of the island – in particular, for the younger community.
The site is used by the rugby club for its home games, the side moving there from King William’s College in 2019.
The clubhouse, which will replace the temporary buildings currently on site, is proposed to house facilities such as four changing rooms, showers and toilets, which the charity will seek funding to support once approved.
The permanent fixture will also include a new social ‘club room’ space, which SPort Erin intends to act as a hub and key resource for use by other local clubs and community organisations aside from the rugby club.