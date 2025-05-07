Isle of Man Basketball Association’s 2024-25 league season comes to its conclusion tonight (Thursday) when Wolves and Jets face each other on the Arena Court in the National Sports Centre main hall.
Jets have posted some strong results throughout the campaign, with a string of solid wins and some of the best margins of the season.
They have had a few missteps though, losing to Cavaliers in the mid-season and dropping two games to Wolves, narrowly costing them the league leaders shield in the final regular season game.
Wolves went into the season with good momentum as back-to-back winners and maintained an unblemished record until well after the Christmas break. A tough loss to Jets was followed by dropped games against Cavaliers and the rookies Cannons which threatened their league-leading status.
They recovered form in the last game of the season, beating Jets to take the shield, and will hope to carry that momentum to complete a three-peat victory.
Both teams have shown the ability to take the title this season and, in their third meeting in the Championship final, both will have high hopes of claiming this year’s trophy.
The Championship final tip off is scheduled for 7.30pm.
Courtside bleachers will be available for spectators wishing to attend what should be a thrilling conclusion to the 2024-25 season.
