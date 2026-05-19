Corbyn Schade and Reggie Oasgood led the way in round two of the Dave Phillips prom and headlands running series at Peel on Friday evening.
The pair were close behind early leader Dave Bignell for most of lap one, but Schade moved ahead on lap two and won by a margin of eight seconds from Oasgood in a time of 23 minutes precisely for the four-miler.
Matt Callister also got past Bignell to grab third in the closing stages, with Mike Garrett holding off Andy Cannell for fifth.
First woman home was Emily Mylchreest in 13th place overall, over half-a-minute in front of Becky Watterson.
Aalin Atherton was at the head of the two-miler throughout, winning by a margin of 28s from Orry Nelson-Gale.
The youth races on Marine Parade saw Jack Davison comfortably win the under-12 two-lapper, while Loxley Cannell eased home in front of Enid Stubbs in the under-10s.
Western AC promenade/headlands runs, Friday: Senior four miles: 1, Corbyn Schade 23min 00sec; 2, Reggie Oasgood 23:08; 3, Matt Callister 23:26; 4, David Bignell 23:30; 5, Michael Garrett 23:47; 6, Andy Cannell 23:51; 7, Steven Baker-Quayle 25:03; 8, Geoff Rice 25:41; 9, Connor Cain 26:02; 10, Rhys Oates 26:08; 11, Ian Bulley 26:29; 12, Paul Renshaw 26:32, 13, Emily Mylchreest 26:37; 14, Nigel Armstrong 27:06; 15, Becky Watterson 27:15; 16, George Eastwood 27:31; 17, James Grant 28:07; 18, Thomas Kneen 28:16; 19, Lee Cook 28:41; 20, Andrew Bell 29:05; 21, Peter Cain 29:32; 22, Jayne Farquar 29:36; 23, James Quirk 29:47; 24, Paul McGilvray 29:58; 25, Kathy Garrett 29:59; 26, Jamie Pope 30:10; 27, David Hodgson 30:49; 28, Michael Loundes 31:53; 29, Stephen Dorricott 32:24; 30, John Henley 32:39; 31, Kirin Gilmore 33:21; 32, Maggie Watkins 34:00; 33, Toby Gadsby 34:21; 34, Brian Kelly 34:30; 35, Steve Wilmott 35:57; 36, Aaliee Watterson 36:07; 37, Chantal McClean 36:11.
Two miles: 1, Aalin Atherton 13m 48s; 2, Orry Nelson-Gale 14:16; 3, Emma Sturgess 14:39; 4, Tibby O'Toole 14:42; 5, Evelyn Stubbs 15:39; 6, Emilia Lace 16:32; 7, John Garvey 16:36; 8, Rosa Nelson 16:42; 9, Simon Holtham 17:21; 10, Rachel Craig 17:25; 11, Diane Pope 17:31; 12, Jo Hawkins 17:54; 13, Colin Crooks 18:58; 14, Sharon Hyatt 19:03; 15, Claire Stubbs 20:06; 16, Emma Miller 20:18; 17, Alan Pilling 20:50; 18, Michael Ulyatt 20:50; 19, Ray Shooter 21:04; 20, Maura Kelly 21:45; 21, Kelly Moore 21:54; 22, Marie-Anne McGovern 22:18; 23, Carol Roy 22:48; 24, Fiona James 23:12.
Under 10 boys: 1, Loxley Cannell 3m 19s; 2, Noah Kelly 3:52; 3, Norm Skelly-Martin 4:01; 4, Elijah Davison 4:02; 5, William Collings 4:21; 6, Ethan Quayle 4:53. U10 girls: 1, Enid Stubbs 3:24; 2, Harper Quayle 3:31; 3, Beatrice Crowe 3:43; 4, Elsie Bowden 3:50; 5, Dreem Skelly-Martin 4:45. U12 boys: 1, Jack Davison 6m 43s; 2, Louis Baxter 7:43; 3, Max Kelly 7:53.
- Round three takes place on Friday, June 19, with the final round on July 3. Next Ramsey Park Run - June 12.
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