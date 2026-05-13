Isle of Man Veteran Athletes Club hosted the Hansard International Spring Handicap Run and Walk in sunny but cool conditions at the NSC last Thursday.
This year marked the first time the event has been staged in May, a change that was widely welcomed by participants.
Michael Loundes won the 10km run, while Jayne Farquhar was the leading athlete in the 5km walk.
A huge thank you goes to all the marshals and volunteers who gave up their time to support the event, as well as Manx Timing Solutions for their continued professional support in ensuring accurate results throughout the day.
Spring Handicap Walk/Run results from Thursday, May 7:
10km run 1, Michael Loundes 46min 36sec handicap time (46m36s actual time); 2, Robbie Callister 50.54 ( 44.54); 3, Kevin Deakes 51.5 (42.5); 4, Jo Schade 51.18 (41.18); 5, Robert Young 53.21 (44.21); 6, David Bignell 55.30 (35.30); 7, Dawn Atherton 55.34 (39.4); 8, Helen Taylor 56.4 (45.34); 9, Peter Callin 58.53 (40.53); 10, Paul Rodgers 1hr 0m 08s (40.8); 11, Terry Bates 1:02.53 (56.53); 12, Stephen Schuster 1:03.15 (41.15); 13, Mike Cross 1:05.41 (41.41); 14, Karen Gadsby 1:17.18 (1h3m48); 15, Toby Gadsby 1:18.38 (54.38). DNF: Lee Worsfold. 5km walk 1, Jayne Farquhar 33.43 (30.12); 2, Nikki Marshall 33.51 (33.51); 3, Jim Caley 34.34 (31.41); 4, Ian Callister 35.58 (35.26); 5, Louise Hollings 36.7 (35.16); 6, Dale Farquhar 36.52 (31.36); 7, Neil Wade 37.23 (23.52); 8, Phill Swales 39.31 (36.11). 5km walk (guests) 1, Amy Surgeon 35.51 (30.25); 2, Tim Perry 35.52 (24.48); 3, Polly Davies 35.55 (32.0); 4, Lilee Fletcher 37.20 (26.7). Results by Manx Timing Solutions.
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