The competitor that died while taking part in the weekend’s Manx National Rally has been confirmed as Darrell Taylor from Folkestone in Kent.
Tributes have been paid to the experienced competitor since the death was announced late on Friday afternoon.
A statement released by the British Trial and Rally Drivers Association read: ‘Everyone at the BTRDA and the Protyre Motorsport UK Asphalt Rally Championship sends their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Darrell Taylor, who tragically passed away following a medical incident during leg one of the Manx National Rally.
‘Never without a smile on his face, Darrell will be very sadly missed.’
Posting an emotional tribute on social media, co-driver Martin Brady added: ‘Darrell was large in stature, in tone, in approach, in action, in volume and in heart.
‘I’m so sad and sorry that we lost Darrell so suddenly, but that’s a fraction of how sad it is for his loving family. The same for Dom Buckley Motorsport for whom Darrell was a long-time customer and friend, they did him proud for his last stage and final reverse off the matt.
‘May he rest peacefully and I can say with certainty he won’t be forgotten.’
- Full round-up from the weekend’s event in this week’s Manx Independent.