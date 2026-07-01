Organisers Manx Auto Sport have confirmed the Chris Kelly Rally will take place over the weekend of October 2-3.
The closed-road event will take in 96 stage miles and will feature six stages, which will all be run three times.
The event will start at 6pm on Friday, October 2 with a loop of three stages, including the town-centre stage in Port Erin, a new version of Pooil Vaaish and a Corlea stage. This takes in some of the route used on May’s Manx National Rally.
There will then be service at Round Table before the loop is run twice more in the dark, with all cars starting the stages at 30-second intervals.
Saturday's action will be based from the TT Grandstand in Douglas, with the opening stage running up from the Baldwins over Injebreck and down through Druidale.
Next comes a stage called Ballavoddan before the famous Tholt-y-Will stage running uphill.
These three stages will each be run three times at 30-second starts before the rally finishes back at the TT Grandstand at around 4pm.
There will be space for a maximum of 100 cars.
Mark Ellison from Manx Auto Sport said: ‘We've got a great route and a competitive entry fee and we'd like to prioritise contenders in the Manx Rally Championship and those who didn't get a run on the Manx National Rally in May when it was heavily oversubscribed.
‘As long as their entry form is in, we will aim to give them priority.’
Regulations are due to be available in early August, when entries will open. Travel package deals will also be available.
More details will be available online at www.manxautosport.org in due course.