The NFU Mutual-sponsored 2026 Isle of Man Senior Golf Championships were held at Douglas Golf Club last weekend, with 118 players taking to the fairways with very mixed results.
In the women’s championship, Lindsey Tickell of the host club was the clear winner with a score of 83, beating Diane Neale of Rowany into second place by four shots, with Gail Corrin (Ramsey) a further shot behind.
The men’s event was a closer affair, with Keith Ward of Comis at Mount Murray shooting a 72 to take the win by a single shot from his brother and clubmate Jeff who claimed the runner-up spot for the third consecutive year.
Third went to Steve Mitchell of Douglas who lost out on second place on countback.
Both Keith and Lindsey are now eligible to represent the island in the Champion of Champions event to be held at Woodhall Spa later in the year.
Best gross of the day went to Peter Glover of Douglas with an excellent 66. He is not old enough to qualify for the championship, but will be old enough for the island team who will compete in the Northern Counties team event in September.
The age-related categories were contested on the Stableford scoring system and produced some exceptional scoring;
The age group winners were: 50-59 women - Laura Thorn (Rowany) 38 points; 50-59 men - Nigel Worthington (Rowany) 48 points; 60 -69 women - Catherine Colley (KEB) 41 points; 60-69 men - David Kay (Comis at Mount Murray) 39 points; 70-plus women - Lynne Cowley (KEB) 46 points; 70-plus men - Michael Kenna (Douglas) 35 points.
David Wilkinson presented the prizes on behalf of NFU Mutual at the conclusion of play and the Isle of Man Golf Union wish to express its gratitude to the company for its sponsorship.
Thanks also go to all at Douglas Golf Club for hosting the event and to the volunteers from Isle of Man Golf Union for their work in preparing and running the competition.
ANDY NICHOLSON
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