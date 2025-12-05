Steve Oates and Becca Kelly maintained their 100 percent winning record in the one-lap class of Northern AC’s HubPeople-sponsored winter running league last week.
Rain appeared as sign-on commenced, and although the worst of it had abated by the start of the 1.7-kilometre race at 7.15, the pavements and roads round remained wet.
On the comeback trail, former leading local athlete Allan Gage outsprinted Kelly to finish runner-up in an improved time of 7m 33s.
In the three-lap race, over a measured distance of 5km, man of the moment Ryan Corrin also made it three wins from three starts with a clear victory over Ramsey’s own Liam Parker.
Jess Bryan won the women’s race, taking 12 seconds off her personal best for the Ramsey race.
Finishing ninth overall, her time of 18m 26s was 26s quicker than Katherine Cubbon in 11th spot. Emily Mylchreest was 12th, Becky Watterson 16th and Elissa Wood 17th, all inside 20 minutes.
Three-lap race results (measured 5km): 1, Ryan Corrin 15min 39sec; 2, Liam Parker 17.04; 3, David Garrood 17.05; 4, Nick Colburn 17.18; 5, Ryan Watterson 17.42; 6, Nik Cain 18.10; 7, Andy McKnight 18.21; 8, Nick Ardern 18.23; 9, Jess Bryan 18.26; 10, Mark Corkish 18.28; 11, Katherine Cubbon 18.52; 12, Emily Mylchreest 19.08; 13, Alan Gelling 19.23; 14, Michael Cross 19.28; 15, Aaron Kiernan 19.48; 16, Becky Watterson 19.55; 17, Elissa Wood 19.55; 18, Martin Young 20.01; 19, Joanne Schade 20.01; 20, Corbyn Schade 20.02; 21, Paul Keen 20.11; 22, Kristan King 20.18; 23, Chris Hewson 20.30; 24, Paul Renshaw 20.35; 25, Leah Brennan 20.41; 26, Andrew Bell 20.47; 27, Douglas Jacobsson 20.54; 28, Kevin Deakes 21.17; 29, Samantha Hall 21.31; 30, Kathy Garrett 21.44; 31, Mike Chatel 21.55; 32, Holly Salter 22.00; 33, Paul McGilvray 22.00; 34, Paul Jackson 22.18; 35, Maria Hutton 22.35; 36, Charlotte Sugden 22.47; 37, David Hathaway 23.05; 38, Ben Venezia 23.33; 39, Mark Rea 23.52; 40, Mike Connors 24.37; 41, Paul Sugden 24.49; 42, Grainne Christian 24.51; 43, Darcy Cain 25.00; 44, Ellen Robinson 25.11; 45, Steve Willmott 25.16; 46, Tia Parkinson 25.19; 47, Mike Davies 25.23; 48, Jane Walmsley 25.25; 49, Stewart Jones 25.36; 50, Marie Jackson 25.36; 51, Lawrence Dyer 25.50; 52, Helen Kee 26.36; 53, Emma Mapp 26.36; 54, Michelle Meikle 28.45; 55, Jamie Humphreys 28.49; 56, Julie Cretney 29.55; 57, David Roberts 30.15; 58, Karen Gadsby 30; 59, Nikki Salmon 31.14; 60, Katy Gale 31.28; 61, Denise Bridson 31.30; 62, Caroline Helks 32.49; 63, Carol Roy 33.30. One lap (1.7km): 1, Steve Oates 6m 21s; 2, Allan Gage 7.33; 3, Becca Kelly 7.34; 4, Colin Crooks 7.40; 5, Tara Kelly 7.42; 6, Tonya Corrin 7.51; 7, Terri Salmon 8.45; 8, Vicki Burgess 9.16; 9, Dave Corrin 9.27; 10, Jenna Belcher 9.39; 11, Matthew Burgess 9.46; 12, Phill Swales 10.07; 13, Maura Kelly 10.08.
- Round four is on Tuesday, January 6.
