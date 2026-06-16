Dan Richmond continued his winning streak in round two of the Aston International Summer Hill League at Cringle plantation and reservoir on Saturday.
Conditions were favourable, but full concentration was required with the many technical sections, rocks, roots, stream crossings and boggy sections.
A total of 71 started at the lowest point of the reservoir embankment, looping round the plantation with some deceptively sharp, leg-sapping climbs.
It was highly competitive at the sharp end, with winner Richmond only 10 seconds ahead of Tom Felton-Smith at the close.
There were many great performances by the junior runners, especially Corrie Brogan who again made it into the top six, while women’s race winner Alice Forster was a fine seventh overall.
RESULTS
1, Dan Richmond 27min 45sec; 2, Tom Felton-Smith 27.55; 3, Liam Parker 29.19; 4, Oliver Harrision (first u23) 30.12; 5, Matt Callister (first vet50) 31.25; 6, Corrie Brogan (first u15) 32.48; 7, Alice Forster 32.55; 8, Sam Looker 33.19; 9, Paul Jennings (first V40) 33.39; 10, Liam McCann 33.59; 11, Jessica Blackley 34.47; 12, Alex Graham 34.53; 13, Robert Thomson 35.36; 14, Max Roberts 35.47; 15, Sian Coleman 35.49; 16, Will Cain 35.53; 17, Paul Kneen 36.06; 18, Paul Rodgers 36.18; 19, Paul Sheard (first v60) 36.46; 20, Jeff Looker 37.13; 21, Emily Mylchreest 37.30; 22, Neil Kelly 37.57; 23, Edel Mooney (first FV50) 39.21; 24, Eleanor Miklos (first FV40) 39.37; 25, Emily Bridson 39.57; 26, Aaron Hynes 40.11; 27, Peter Bradley 40.16; 28, Nigel Maddocks 40.20; 29, Rosy Craine 40.22; 30, Dominic Winrow 40.24; 31, Damien O’Toole 40.45; 32, Emma Sturgess 40.50; 33, Gary Sherry 40.59; 34, David Griffin 41.50; 35, Janette Gledhill (first FV60) 42.17; 36, Chris Hodgson 42.18; 37, David Hodgson 42.22; 38, Daniel Roberts 42.46; 39, Chris Wade 42.56; 40, Rob Sewell 44.01; 41, Tibby O’Toole (FU17) 44.29; 42, Lewis Veale 44.40; 43, Elizabeth Knott 44.50; 44, Olive Roberts 45.20; 45, Bradley Calvert 45.51; 46, Jim Caley 46.26; 47, Toby Gadsby 46.42; 48, Daniel Winrow 46.43; 49, Logan Roberts 47.15; 50, Krista Quilliam 47.21; 51, Brendan Harrison 47.37; 52, Allan Thomson 48.38; 53, Julie Cretney 49.23; 54, Neil Brown 50.05; 55, Peter Cooper (first V70) 50.16; 56, Lee Alstead 50.31; 57, Kevin Groom 50.38; 58, Angie Robinson 50.51; 59, Emma Keig 50.59; 60, Ruth Martin 51.10; 61, Agata Maliszak 52.24; 62, Ian Callister 53.47; 63, Deborah Smith 53.58; 64, Nathan Holden 55.16; 65, Rose Hooton (first FV70) 56.29; 66, Michael Crook 57.19; 67, Moira Hall 59.01; 68, Michelle Sherry 59.27; 69, Karen Gadsby 59.32; 70, Rachel Clarke 1:02.54; 71, Elsie Clarke 1:02.55.
Thanks go to Aston International for sponsoring, DEFA for access and Manx Utilities for car parking; also the MFR committee, Dixie and the team for setting out, preparing and flagging the course, plus event timekeepers, marshals and race organiser Chris Hogben.
- The final round will be Colden on Saturday, July 18 from 1.30pm.
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