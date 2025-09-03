The MFX Limited End to End Walk takes place a week on Sunday, September 14, hosted by Isle of Man Veteran Athletes’ Club.
The event, which has attracted an entry of 303 walkers (now closed), will commence as usual from the Point of Ayre at 8am and cover the west coast of the island all the way to the Sound, a distance of 39 miles.
Race registration will be 5pm to 8pm on Friday, September 12 at Manx Harriers’ clubhouse, National Sports Centre (please do not park on the perimeter roadway).
- Isle of Man Athletics Association is hosting its 2025 Track and Field Championships at the National Sports Centre in Douglas over the weekend of September 13-14.
Entries close next Monday, September 8.
- The Junior Fell Running Championships will be held on Saturday, September 20 at Knockaloe Beg Farm, Patrick.
Online entries available, go to manxfellrunners.org or the MFR page on Facebook.
