Ollie Lockley made his only appearance of the No Rest for the Wicked Series in the Anna-Maria Cutillo memorial road race on Thursday evening.
In somewhat misty conditions, he broke away from a huge field of more than 150 competitors on the initial steep climb of Kionslieu Hill, pressing on to win the five-mile race by a margin of nearly two and a half minutes in a time of 25m 03s.
In doing so, he broke the course record set last year by Corrin Leeming by 19 seconds.
Former series winner Jack Okell also had his only run of the 2025 league to finish in third place, only four seconds behind runner-up Jordan Cain who clocked 27.29.
First woman home was the unstoppable Christa Cain in fifth place overall in 28.05 to once again strengthen her grip on the half-marathon series title ahead of Joel Smith who was 10th on the night.
Likewise, James Read of Ramsey and fell runner Katherine Cubbon both moved on towards overall success in the longer marathon No Rest series, with Reid just ahead of Cain in fourth place.
The event also included a walk class, attracting more numbers to an already extremely healthy field of athletes in the Manx Harriers-organised event, sponsored by James Cubbon of JCK contractors.
Neil Wade was first home in this class a time of 41.28, while Rachael Greham clocked an excellent time of 45.26 as the leading woman.
- The final round of the series is this evening (Friday) over the 6.8-mile Heritage Trail course, beginning from behind the Kipper Yards close to Peel harbour at 7pm.
All runners welcome in this Western AC promotion.
