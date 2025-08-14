Another fantastic turnout of 157 competitors took on the shortest race of the No Rest for the Wicked series, the Killer Mile, organised by Manx Fell Runners on Wednesday evening.
It was great to be back on the traditional route from Marine Drive up to the mast after last year's event had to use the road up from the Nunnery on the other side of the hill.
One change to the route though was that instead of heading directly up the hill from the start, the runners completed a loop out to the left before joining the usual route. This increased the distance from 0.95 of a mile previously to about 1.12 miles.
Runners set off in groups of 10 at one-minute intervals. One of the really enjoyable elements of this race is the participation of many young runners with the minimum age being nine years, and many of them did extremely well.
A special word for the visiting group from Maidenhead who have been contesting the NRFTW series and it was great to see some of the younger members of the group proudly wearing their red club vests.
Fastest by some distance was Island Games middle distance runner Ryan Corrin in a time of seven minutes and seven seconds.
There was a tie for second place between James Read and under-17 runner Harry Stennett in 7.36.
Fourth overall was Christa Cain who continued her amazing week with a time of 7.52, while fifth was Reggie Oasgood who is also having a brilliant few days in the series.
Sixth went to Paul Jennings and the rest of the top 10 was completed by Stephen Francis, Joel Smith, Liam Parker and Ste Quayle.
Second fastest female after Cain was Emily Mylchreest with a time of 8m 54s, while third was Frances Sille in 9.06 followed by under-13 athlete Bella Quaye with 9:15.
Elena Caley was fifth, Katherine Cubbon sixth and the rest of the top 10 was rounded out by under-13 pair Bea Francis and Mollie McMullan, plus under-15 runner Jude Francis and Becky Watterson.
Corrin and Stennett are not contesting the overall league, therefore Read has extended his lead in the marathon series and Cain has done likewise in the half-marathon contest ahead of nearest rival Joel Smith.
DAVID GRIFFITHS
Killer Miles results (top 30):
1, Ryan Corrin (MH) 7 minutes 07 seconds; 2=, James Read and Harry Stennett (NAC) 7.36; 4, Christa Cain (IoMVAC) 7.52; 5, Reggie Oasgood 7.55; 6, Paul Jennings (MFR) 8.06; 7=, Stephen Francis and Joel Smith (MFR) 8.10; 9, Liam Parker 8.11; 10, Steven Quayle (WAC) 8.12; 11, Michael Garrett (IoMVAC) 8.15; 12, Oscar Cadden 8.20; 13, Matt Callister (MFR) 8.22; 14, Rory Teare (MH) 8.30; 15, Ryan Watterson 8.33; 16=, Leighton Curphey (MH) and David Williams 8.34; 18, Stephen Kelly 8.35; 19, Regan Corrin 8.40; 20, Mark Oneill 8.45; 21, George Salter (NAC) 8.46; 22, Nik Cain (MFR) 8.48; 23, Henry Quaye (MH) 8.50; 24, Damian Owen 8.53; 25, Emily Mylchreest (MFR) 8.54; 26, David James 9.00; 27=, Patrick Craine, Tim Shanker and Frances Sille 9.06; 30, Graham Lawrence 9.09.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.