Entries are now open for the 2026 edition of the Manx Telecom Parish Walk.
Next year’s event will take place on Saturday and Sunday, June 20-21 when participants attempt to tackle 85 miles around the Isle of Man within a 24-hour time limit.
To mark the launch, Manx Telecom is offering a special early bird discount to its customers whereby its mobile customers who register before January 31 will receive £5 off their entry fee.
This initiative encourages both newcomers and returning walkers to take part in a long-standing tradition that brings together communities and local businesses from across the island.
Open to walkers of all abilities, the Parish Walk offers everyone the chance to set personal goals, whether that’s reaching a single parish or completing the full 85-mile route.
Race organiser Raymond Cox commented: ‘With the new year approaching, many people are thinking about personal challenges and goals.
‘Whether it’s your first Parish Walk or you’re a seasoned participant, registering now gives you plenty of time to train and prepare.
‘We’re delighted to continue working with Manx Telecom and the early bird offer is a fantastic way to encourage more participants to join.
‘We can’t wait to see the community come together once again for this extraordinary event.’
Manx Telecom chief executive officer Gary Lamb added: ‘We are thrilled to launch early registration for the 2026 Parish Walk. This event is a highlight of the Manx summer, bringing together walkers, supporters and the wider community.
‘Each year, the Parish Walk showcases the incredible spirit of the island, and Manx Telecom is proud to continue supporting it.’
In addition to the Manx Telecom customer discount, early bird pricing is available to all entrants who register before February 28, before final registration closes on May 4.
