Tom Felton-Smith made it two out of two in the Aston International Winter Hill League based at Cringle Reservoir on Saturday.
On a pleasant, late autumn afternoon, conditions were generally good apart from the long one-mile descent on the Corlea section parallel to the Whiskey Run which was very wet and muddy in places.
Numbers were more-or-less the same as round one with 90 finishers in each. Although less hilly than the Slieau Whallian course, the Cringle clockwise circular was longer in distance with the first half in the plantation area, which was somewhat undulating.
Of the 90 starters, 19 were female and 14 were juniors (all counting for a separate league). No fewer than five of the runners were over the age of 70, with a further 12 in the 60-69 age bracket.
Tom Felton-Smith’s time of 27min 37sec was more than two minutes faster than under-17 Harry Stennett, who did not contest round one.
Now in his late 40s, Matt Callister won a sprint finish with under-13 Rory Teare to secure third place, having finished joint fourth in round one. Rory is having a great year, likewise fellow junior Corrie Brogan who beat his father Neil.
The first female to finish was Alice Forster in a strong 16th place in 32.49, more than three minutes ahead of leading under-15 Faith Teare and under-13 Bella Quaye, both of Manx Harriers.
- The third and final round of the series will be at Ardwhallan/Colden on Saturday, December 6.
- The Callin Wild Senior Fell Running League presentations will be made after the Manx Fell Runners AGM at Douglas Bay Yacht Club on the evening of Saturday, November 29.
Results, round two of Aston International Winter Hill League - Saturday, Cringle plantation/Corlea, Manx Fell Runners: 1, Tom Felton-Smith 27min 37sec; 2, Harry Stennett (U17) 29.40; 3, Matt Callister 30.02; 4, Rory Teare 30.03; 5, Corrie Brogan (U15) 30.29; 6, Jonah Graham (U15) 30.33; 7, Joseph Andrews 31.23; 8, Timothy Perry (U15) 31.49; 9, Chris Reynolds 31.54; 10=, Andrew Cannell and Joe Walters 32.00; 12, Tristan Shields 32.11; 13, Neil Brogan 32.25; 14, Ryan Hampson 32.43; 15, Kirk Hind 32.48; 16, Alice Forster 32.49; 17, Saul Bradley 32.57; 18, Bradley Woodruffe 33.00; 19, Damian Owen 33.02; 20, Alan Sandford 33.14; 21, Stephen Corlett 33.45; 22, James Fisher (U13) 34.00; 23, Liam McCann 34.08; 24, Michael Haslett 34.24; 25, Paul Sheard 34.48; 26, Chris Addy 34.49; 27, Sion Morris 35.30; 28, Robert Thomson 35.37; 29, Alex Graham 35.46; 30, Faith Teare (U15) 36.00; 31, Bella Quaye (U13) 36.06; 32, Paul Renshaw 36.11; 33, Paul Rodgers 36.25; 34, Thomas Sheard (U15) 36.35; 35, Paul Kneen 36.40; 36, Holly Sumner 36.57; 37, Mark Murphy 36.58; 38, Robert Crichton 37.07; 39, Chris Hancox 37.10; 40, Finbar McSevney (U15) 37.16; 41, Peter Bradley 37.25; 42, Ian Lamberton 37.37; 43, Aaron Schade 37.40; 44, Jack Freeman 37.43; 45=, Chris Cale and Nigel Comley 38.22; 47, Jock Waddington 38.28; 48, Rosy Craine 38.35; 49, John Norrey 38.41; 50, Alan Macnair 39.40; 51, Caroline Caren 39.45; 52, Gerard Jordan 40.09; 53, Keith Lowe 40.35; 54, Eugene Martin 40.39; 55, Freddy Johnston (U17) 40.56; 56, Gail Sheeley 41.15; 57, Piper Withington 41.23; 58, David Hodgson 41.43; 59, David Griffin 41.50; 60, Charlie Elliott 42.12; 61, Zebedee Graham (U13) 42.39; 62, Caitlin Gelder 42.43; 63, Lewis Veale 42.46; 64, Adey Callister 43.27; 65, Jim Caley 43.37; 66, Elizabeth Knott 43.43; 67, Brendan Harrison 43.52; 68, Allan Thomson 46.06; 69, Monika Martin 46.26; 70, Lee Alstead 46.41; 71, Mike Connors 47.04; 72, David Fisher 47.25; 73, Peter Cooper 48.34; 74, John Watterson 48.47; 75, Joanne Christian 48.49; 76, Steve Willmott 48.52; 77, Ian Callister 49.08; 78, Michael Crook 53.04; 79= Harrison Sille (U13) and Richard Sille 53.39; 81, Deborah Tyrer 53.51; 82, Deborah Smith 53.52; 83, Agata Maliszak 53.53; 84, Chris Hogben 53.54; 85, Simon Holtham 59.21; 86, Rose Hooton 59.22; 87, Karen Gadsby 1:00.39; 88, Moira Hall 1:00.40; 89, Denise Bridson 1:03.19; 90, Alan Pilling 1:05.10.
WALKING LEAGUE THIS SUNDAY
The Up & Running-sponsored winter walking league continues with round two this Sunday, over the NSC perimeter roadway and not at Andreas as originally advertised.
Sign on for event will be at Manx Harriers’ clubhouse from 8.30am for a 9.30 start.
Entry fees: £10 for unattached (ie not a member of any club); £8 for members of club other than Manx Harriers; £6 for Manx Harriers members; £3 junior non-members, £2 junior club members
- Western AC’s retitled Rosie Morrison Trail Running Series continues on Sunday, November 30.
Signing on will be at the Creek Inn from 9.15am with the start from the rear of the kipper yards at 10am. There will be the usual 10km and 5km options for the junior/senior/vet runners and 1km/2km for the under nines and under-11s.
Distances - age 7-8 1km, age 9-12 2km, age 13+ 5km, age 15 and over 10km. Each course is out and back along the steam heritage trail. The 10km goes all the way to St John’s where there two laps of the car park behind the Tynwald Hill Inn public house has to be completed before heading back to Peel.
The series is sponsored by Peel Fisheries Chippy. See the Western Athletic Club - Isle of Man Facebook page for more details. The final two rounds are on Sunday, December 14 and Sunday, February 1.
