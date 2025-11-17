A super-strong entry has been received for this Sunday morning’s edition of the Syd Quirk Half-Marathon.
Island Games half-marathon champions Corrin Leeming and Christa Cain head the list, but many others are likely to be challenging for top-10 finishes overall.
Pushing Leeming will be the likes of Sam Jones, Orran Smith, Paul Atherton, Dave Bignell, Mark Burman, Nick Colburn, Ryan Corrin, Mike Garrett, Western 10 winner Corbyn Schade, Phil Knox, Shaun McEntee, Joel Smith and several more.
Cain is more than capable of finishing top-six overall, but also entered for the women’s race is the returning-from-injury Rachael Franklin who will doubtless be pushing hard over her now home patch.
On-form Jess Bryan is another to watch, along with Becci Pate, Dawn Atherton, Joanne Schade and Katherine Cubbon, while it will be interesting to see how former Parish Walk winners Sammy Bowden and Lorna Gleave get on in the run.
The walk will also be close contest between long-distance specialists Callum and Simon Gawne and 20km specialist Neil Wade, who may favour the relatively flat, fast contours of the course.
The women’s race could be a hard one to call with several experienced competitors in the mix, not least Marie Jackson, Michelle Turner and Jayne Farquhar, along perhaps with Rachael Greham.
Sponsored once again by Haldane Fisher, the ever-popular event will commence from Ronaldsway Industrial Estate with the walk at 8am, followed by runners who expect to take longer than 2hr15min to complete the two-lap 13.1-mile course at 8.15. The final group of faster runners will get underway at 8.30am, incorporating those contesting the Isle of Man Half-Marathon Championships.
The course involves two laps of the Ballasalla, Billown, Ballabeg and Castletown Bypass quadrangle.
Spectators will not be permitted to park or drive on the industrial estate during the event.
