Storm Amy did her best to scupper the plans but a small and determined group of Isle of Man athletics managed to bring forward their sailings and make the return to Sedbergh for the English Schools Fell Running Championships at the weekend.
Having previously been held at Giggleswick School in North Yorkshire in recent years, it was a welcome return to the charming Cumbrian town.
The squad was composed almost entirely of newcomers, with only Harry Stennett and Timothy Perry having previously competed at the event.
Sadly for the latter though, he and several others were unable to make it as a result of the travel disruption which required the team to travel a day earlier, with all ferries cancelled on Saturday.
But by race day on Sunday the weather had thankfully improved considerably to leave dry and sunny conditions with only a light breeze.
In the opening Year 7 race (2.7km, 130m climb), the Isle of Man had two debutants in Leighton Curphey and Maisy-Jo Faragher, and between them they got the team off to a flyer.
Leighton pushed on early and established himself at the very front of the field on the climb before eventually claiming a brilliant fourth place in what was his first fell race.
Maisy-Jo had previously competed to a very high level in English Junior Championship races and lined up against a few of her known rivals in a top-quality field. She battled hard to the end before claiming a brilliant third to take individual bronze.
Corrie Brogan was another newcomer and he also made a very promising debut to finish up in the top half of the field and claim some valuable team points in the combined Year 8/9 race (4.2km, 206m ascent).
Harry Stennett and debutant Freddie Johnston were the team’s final representation in the Year 10/11 5.5km race (250m ascent).
Harry was right up there early on but unfortunately picked up a knee issue which meant he struggled on the descent back to the school. He will be gutted but he’s been very consistent over the years and picked up multiple podium finishes.
This was only Freddie’s second fell race having only run Carraghan earlier in the year, but the keen rugby player made an excellent transition to also finish well up the field.
The weakened squad meant it was always going to struggle to compete for a medal in the overall team competition but hopes are high for a full-strength contingent in 2026.
Thanks go to all the parents, family and athletes who had to make some last-minute changes to make it over but very frustrating for those who were sadly unable to make it.
NIGEL MADDOCKS
- Would your team like free publicity? We cover local sports in our newspapers and on our websites, giving clubs and athletes the recognition they deserve.
Send your match reports, tournament results, player milestones, and event announcements to [email protected]
Whether you’re celebrating a big win, highlighting a rising star, or promoting an upcoming fixture, we want to hear from you.
Help us showcase the talent, dedication, and achievements of the Isle of Man’s sporting community - email your stories today and get your team the coverage it deserves.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.