With autumn upon us, the new cross-country season kicks off next month.
Over the next few months they are fixtures both in the island and in the UK.
A summary of the key dates is as follows:
Sunday, October 19 – Group Eleven Isle of Man League, round one at Port-e-Chee (organised by Manx Harriers);
Sunday, November 2 – Group Eleven IoM League round two at the Horses Home (Manx Harriers);
Saturday, November 22 – Liverpool Cross Challenge at Sefton Park;
Saturday, December 13 – Lancashire Championships at Towneley Park, Burnley;
Sunday, December 21 – Group Eleven IoM League round three at Crossags Farm, Ramsey (Northern AC);
Sunday, January 19 – Group Eleven IoM League round four (incorporating IoM Championships) at QEII School, Peel (Western AC);
Saturday, February 21 – English National Championships at East Hardwick Park, Co Durham;
Saturday, March 7 – UK Inter Counties Championships – details to be confirmed.
DAVID GRIFFITHS
