Entries have opened for this season's Group Eleven-sponsored Isle of Man Cross-Country League.
Forms can be accessed on Manx Fell Runners’ website which can be accessed at https://manxfellrunners.org/iom-xc-20256-pre-entry
The link includes all the dates, details of entry fees and how to pay. Entries will close a few days before the opening round and will reopen (for those who haven't already entered) before the following rounds.
Competitors are encouraged to enter the full series, which provides a significant discount and also makes things easier for the entries team. If you enter and pay for the full series, you do not need to do anything else other than collect your race number which you keep for the full series.
There are four rounds between October and January, with a minimum of three having to be completed to count for the league. The fourth and final round in January also doubles as the Isle of Man Cross-Country Championships.
The dates of the rounds are a little more fragmented than usual this season, and that is because the Lancashire Championships have moved from their traditional early January date to mid-December.
Their date clashed with one of the proposed local rounds and that meant some rejigging of dates and venues with the co-operation of the organising clubs. Hopefully next season it can get back to a more even distribution of dates.
The minimum age for the under-nine age group is seven on the day of a race. If a youngster reaches the age of seven during the season, then they can compete in any round held on or after their birthday.
The short course option is for under-20, senior and veteran athletes.
Thanks once again go to Manx Fell Runners and especially Nigel Maddocks for the use of the website to host the entry system.
DAVID GRIFFITHS
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.