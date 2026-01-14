A group of five athletes from the Isle of Man, four from Manx Harriers and one from Western AC, travelled to Sheffield last weekend for the two-day Northern Indoor U17, U20 and Senior Track and Field Championships.
All achieved some excellent results. Sienna Morrissey won the silver medal with a well-judged run in the u17 women's 1,500 metres, setting a time of five minutes 29.69 seconds.
This was a personal best and, subject to ratification, is an age group Isle of Man indoor record. A fine performance by an athlete who is improving rapidly.
Frankie Kennedy set a new personal best of 8.57 seconds in the u17 women's 60 metres heat and cleared 1.50 metres in the high jump to place fourth.
On attempting the next height, she slipped and fell heavily just before take-off but, although shaken, she was thankfully ok.
Sophie Kaighin ran a time of 10.30 seconds in her heat of the u17 women's 60 metres hurdles and jumped a personal best of 9.61m in the triple jump, placing sixth.
Issy Kennaugh set a new pb of 8.43 seconds in her heat of the u17 women's 60 metres and improved to 8.34 seconds in the semi-final. In the 60m hurdles she ran 9.99 seconds in the heat and 10.07 in the semi-final.
Western AC's Rory Turner had a cracking run in the u20 Men's 400 metres, setting a big pb time of 57.81 seconds, his first sub-60 clocking.
Janelle Quayle had a very busy weekend of officiating. Now a highly-ranked and well-respected official, she was on duty in the athletes' call-room on day one.
On day two she was operating the electronic measuring device (edm) for the long jump, then spiking the distance and finally raking the pit over three different competitions.
Her final duty of a busy day was to use the tablet to send the results of the high jump straight to roster.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.