The Isle of Man Cross-Country Championships take place this Sunday and will be hosted by Western AC at QEII High School in Peel.
The event doubles as the fourth and final round of the Group Eleven Cross-Country League.
All are welcome to enter and the minimum age for the under-nine race is seven on the day of the race.
Any competitors that are a member of an athletics club should wear their club vest as this is a championship event.
A reminder that a minimum of three rounds must be completed to count for the league - if all four rounds are completed, the best three results count.
The championships have a team element, with six to count for a team in the senior men’s race, four in the senior women and three in all other races. The short course race is not a championship event but is part of the league.
The under-nine and under-11 races use the school field only. The races for all ages from u13 upwards also use the school field, but then take the runners onto adjacent farmland which is undulating with some short sharp ups and downs. Each full lap takes the runners back round the school field.
Strictly no dogs are allowed on any part of the course and spectators are asked to keep the course clear during the races.
The timetable is as follows:
Midday to 1pm - registration
1pm – U9 boys and girls – one small lap – 800 metres
1.05pm – U11 boys and girls – two small laps – 1,660 metres
1.15pm – U13 boys and girls – one small lap, one large lap – 2,960 metres
1.20pm – U15 boys and girls – two large laps – 4,300 metres
1.45pm – Short Course – one small lap, one large lap – 2,960 metres
1.45pm - U17 men and women – one small lap, two large laps – 5,160 metres
1.55pm - U20/senior/veteran women – three large laps – 6,500 metres
2.15pm – U20/senior/veteran men – one small lap, four large laps – 9,560 metres
Anyone who has not yet competed in the series needs to enter online by midnight tonight (Thursday) at https://manxfellrunners.org/iom-xc-20256-pre-entry
There are no entries on the day. If you have not already paid for this round you should do so by bank transfer (details on the entry form), or by cash or by cheque payable to IoM Athletics Association at the school between midday and 1pm on race day.
Anyone who has already entered, paid for the series and have a race number, there is no need to attend the registration desk - just go to the start line five minutes before the race wearing the number to the front.
Anyone who has lost their number and need a replacement (for a £2 charge), this can be collected from the registration desk.
Athletes who have not yet competed in the series and have not picked up their race number can collect it from the desk at the school between 12 noon and 1pm on race day.
Full information including course maps can be found at www.iomathletics.com
