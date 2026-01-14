Two Isle of Man athletes impressed in international events over the weekend.
Ollie Lockley smashed his 10km road personal best with a brilliant time of 28m 29s in the Valencia 10k race on Sunday.
In a world-class field, he finished 69th out of more than 17,000 and took 32s off his previous best set in Leeds recently.
Significantly, his time is 31 seconds inside the island Commonwealth Games consideration standard for this year's Games in Glasgow, having missed it by one second in Leeds.
Lockley commented: ‘I couldn’t have asked for anything more- absolutely made up with that run!
‘In 2016, I broke 30 minutes for the first time over 10k. Yesterday, I broke 29 minutes for the first time , running 28.29.
‘I could talk about dedication and sacrifice, but honestly I just love trying to do something well. And for me, that something is running. Running has taken me around the world, given me friendships for life and brought routine, purpose and health.
‘These past 10 years (and more) weren’t about building toward one race - they were the journey, and one I look back on with a lot of happiness and pride.
‘Here’s to more years of trying to be better and enjoying each day as it comes!’
On the other side of the Atlantic, David Mullarkey starred in the World Cross-Country Championships in Florida on Saturday.
He crossed the line in a superb 26th overall – and sixth European - after a sprint to the line. The result was the best by a Brit in the senior men’s race since Mo Farah finished 20th in 2010.
A full story appeared in this week’s Isle of Man Examiner – still on sale now.