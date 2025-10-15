A group of Isle of Man runners competed in the Manchester Half-Marathon last weekend.
Corrin Leeming was the pick of the bunch for the local athletes, coming home in 13th overall in a time of one hour five minutes 18 seconds.
Paul Sykes was the next Manx runner in 1:15.59, not far ahead of Rory Dearden in 1:16:23.
Emily Mylchreest smashed her previous best for the distance by nearly five minutes. She ran a magnificent time of one hour 22 minutes and 26 seconds, a fantastic effort in a race in which she pushed herself into previously uncharted territory and emerged as 53rd woman.
Nik Cain was only a few seconds adrift of Mylchreest in a time of 1:22.44, while Ryan Hampson was next in 1:23.08.
The other local finishers were Andrew Falconer in 1:25.47, Gaz Notman 1:38.47, Callum Staley 1:38.54, Kevin Sloan 1:40.44 and Sarah Air 1:49.31.
