Christa Cain took nearly two minutes off her personal best and women's Isle of Man Marathon record in Chicago on Sunday.
The Douglas woman crossed the line as first Brit and 19th woman overall in a time of 2 hours 35 minutes 31 seconds.
Her previous best was 2:37.25 set at April’s London Marathon.
At the weekend, the Island Games triple gold medallist went through the half-marathon point in 1:16.37, and although slowing very slightly in the second half she really picked the pace up again in the final mile to continue her impressive year of running in 2025.
After her seventh marathon, Cain posted on social media: ‘Harder than it needed to be but we’ll take a huge personal best all day long.’
Aside from Cain, seven other island runners were competing at the American event.
Jeff Moore was next quickest in a time of 3:10.52, four minutes ahead of former Gymns footballer Shaun Nesbitt (3:14.45).
Western AC’s Helen Taylor was next woman home in 3:20.46, with Christa’s partner Simon Scott the fifth islander in 3:43.24.
Bernie Johnson, who was winner of the Parish Walk’s women’s race in 2018, finished in 3:58.56, with another experienced racewalker, Jayne Farquhar, less than a minute behind in 3:59.21.
Steph Chambers was next of the Isle of Man contingent at the prestigious Illinois event, coming home in 4:41.23.
