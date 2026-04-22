Four of the island’s leading racewalkers have been named in England’s five-strong squad for the World Athletics Race Walk Challenge in Madrid on May 31.
Erika Lockley and juniors Tim Perry, Honey-Mae Davies and Holly Salter have all been invited to represent England in the Spanish capital next month.
The seniors will race over a distance of 10 kilometres and the juniors 5km.
For the three younger walkers it will be their first experience of such a prestigious event.
The fifth member of the squad is senior Cameron Corbishley, who has represented Great Britain in major championships before.
He is a familiar name to Manx racewalkers, having competed in the island several times in recent years.
These are exciting times for local racewalking with several other very promising youngsters coming through the ranks, and to have opportunities such as this available to them in the future can only inspire them further.
DAVID GRIFFITHS