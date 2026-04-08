Island athletes Ewelina Hand and Daniel Stewart-Clague enjoyed a successful trip to the 2026 European Masters Athletics Indoor Championships last week.
The duo represented Great Britain on the international stage at the event which was held in Toruń, Poland.
Ewelina showcased her versatility across both track and field events throughout the week in the women’s 40 age category.
Her highlight performance came in the 400 metres, where she achieved a personal best time of 66.32 seconds. She also competed in the 200 metres, finishing in 29.41 seconds.
In the field events, Ewelina recorded a distance of 4.28 metres in the long jump. She finished her programme strongly in the triple jump, achieving an excellent mark of exactly 10.00 metres.
Stewart-Clague, competing in the men’s 35 category, delivered a strong showing in the 60 metres sprint. He won his heat convincingly with a time of 7.21 seconds, followed by a slightly slower 7.32 seconds in the semi-final later that day.
He narrowly missed out on a place in the final, but that proved merely a warm-up to the relays the following day.
Competing alongside GB team-mates Byron Robinson, Craig Cox and Dale Willis, the quartet clinched a silver medal in the 4x200 relay and only narrowly missed out on the gold by 0.1 seconds to Spain.
The British contingent also finished more than half a second ahead of Belgium who completed the podium positions in third place.
Congratulations to both athletes on producing commendable performances at a high level of international competition.
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