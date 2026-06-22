In-form Manx athlete David Mullarkey won gold at the British Athletics Championship at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Sunday.
The 26-year-old former Castle Rushen student continued his preparations for next month’s Commonwealth Games with an impressive run to take victory in the meeting’s 5,000 metres race.
Athletics correspondent David Griffiths said: ‘David looked relaxed and in total control as he cruised through the first 4,500 metres before going up through the gears and winning with plenty to spare.
‘The BBC commentary team were full of praise for the quality and composure of his run, which was sheer class.
‘It's worth repeating that from the under-nine age group until he left to go to university in Leeds, David grew up in the Isle of Man athletics system with local coaches and competing on the NSC track and on the local cross-country courses. He has always been extremely proud to represent the Isle of Man.’
It was an impressive weekend for Manx athletes at the event with both Regan Corrin and Tim Perry also winning medals.
Corrin, who is also in the island team for the Commonwealth Games, won bronze in the men’s long jump, while 15-year-old Perry became the youngest ever medallist when he came third in the men’s 5,000 metres race walk in a new personal best of 24 minutes 40.76 seconds.
More in Thursday’s Manx Independent.
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