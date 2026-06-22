The Commonwealth Games Association of the Isle of Man has named a four-strong medical team to accompany the squad to next month’s Games in Glasgow.
Dale Kalloo is the travelling party’s doctor, Ruth Cooil the physiotherapist, Nicole Burns the sports therapist and Dan Richmond its sports massage therapist.
Dr Kalloo is a GP and has a specialist interest in sports medicine. He previously worked with Team Isle of Man in 2014 when the Games were last held in Glasgow.
Ruth is a familiar face to the Commonwealth Games medical team and Glasgow 2026 will be the seventh Games at which she has supported the team.
Nicole is no stranger to Team Isle of Man, having competed at two Games as a gymnast before transitioning to the medical team.
This will be her second Games working with the athletes in her role as sports therapist.
Dan, who also works with Isle of Man Sport, is a new addition and will take on the role of sports massage therapist.
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