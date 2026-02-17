Following the cancellation of the January round of the Up & Running-sponsored winter walking league, because of severe weather conditions, the final race was keenly anticipated.
The event, promoted by Manx Harriers, took place over the National Sports Centre roadway on February 8 and had a good entry despite clashing with a fell race.
All races began together and it was under-15 girl Lilee Fletcher-Merryweather who impressively led the way in front of the seniors, until her finish at five kilometres.
She not only showed great pace and control throughout, but excellent race walking skills. Her time of 14min 24sec was a surprise to many but it’s something she has looked capable of achieving in recent months.
Behind her, some fellow juniors were also excelling in their own endeavours, notably the Davies trio of Honey-Mae (5km), Holly (3km) and Jack (2km) all with personal best times and great technique.
Tim Perry, while looking under the weather, still fought hard for a 5km time many would love to record. He has great potential at national level in the UK.
Amy Surgeon has worked hard over the last couple of years and is now showing the results of this and was close to recording a sub-30 minute time.
Holly Salter showed excellent ability and is another possessing great potential. It was refreshing to see Grace Mercer taking part, her ability to smile throughout the whole of the 3km race shows amazing spirit.
It was great to see five youngsters tackling the 1km event and all should be encouraged with their race walking journey.
Seniors competed over 5km and 10km and throughout showed hard work and application to their racing.
All did well but at 5km there was an outstanding walk by veteran athlete Marie Jackson who put in a superb performance to record a world-class time for her age category.
At 10 km there was interest up front as Adam Cowin and Erika Lockley led the way. Cowin surprised many with a 49m 11s clocking, 17s ahead of Lockley who advised she was in hard training, presumably for future off-island events.
It's a welcome comeback for Cowin as he had to sit out the last few years unable to compete as he wished, but he has obviously retained his love for the sport.
It was good to see fine performances throughout all the races with some fine skills on display. Well done to those achieving personal bests, indeed all who took part.
For the statistics as far as Manx records show, Lilee's time was the best 3km time recorded to date in the under-15 age group. The Manx best was tough as she had to better the performances of British Junior internationals Carolyn Brown, Joanne Clarke and Lauren Whelan.
The winter league prize presentation followed, where the handicap winners prizes for the series were awarded. The 10km series winner was Bryony Barron, runner-up Jayne Farquhar, third Jim Caley, fourth Karen Mercer and fifth Chris Addy.
Honey-Mae Davies won the 5km series ahead of Francesca Signorio, with Nucharee Burrage third.
The junior events are not on handicap, so on the day at 3km Lilee Fletcher-Merryweather was first from Polly Davies and brother Jack. The 1km winner was Amelia Cain from Leo Taylor and Willow Taylor.
A huge thanks to all who helped the event take place, without which it wouldn't have happened; and to Up & Running for providing prizes and continuing support of the league.
Winter Walking League, final round results, NSC Roadway, February 8 - Manx Harriers, sponsored by Up & Running Ltd - Senior 10km: 1, Adam Cowin SM Manx Harriers (handicap time 77min 11sec) actual time 49m 11s; 2, Jim Caley M55 Manx Fell Runners (77:57) 65:42; 3, Jayne Farquhar W55 MH (80:04) 62:39; 4, Karen Mercer W45 Unattached (80:06) 66:52; 5, Colin Moore M65 IoM Veteran Athletes’ Club (80:39) 71:12; 6, Bryony Barron W40 UA (80:41) 67:51; 7, Erika Lockley SM UA (80:45) 49:28; 8, Clare Rundle W44 UA (81:04) 81:04; 9, Yanisa Sananueah W55 MH (81:39) 70:02; 10=, Louise Hollings W45 MH (82:02) 71:35 and Phill Swales M60 Northern AC (82:02) 71:35; 12=, Tony Arzt M60 UA and Jane Arzt W55 UA (82:03) 79:16; 14, Eleana Caley JW UA (83:53) 71:38.
Senior 5km: 1, Amy Surgeon U17 MH (h’cap 42m 54s) actual 30m 53s; 2, Nucharee Burridge W55 UA (43:31) 43:30; 3, Francesca Signorio W55 UA (43:40) 43:40; 4, Honey-Mae Davies U17 MH (43:52) 30:02; 5, Tim Perry U17 NAC (44:44) 25:20; 6, Marie Jackson W65 MH (45:11) 30:27; 7, Holly Salter U17 NAC (45:28) 29:00; 8, Michelle Turner W40 UA (46:44) 40:29; 9, Gordon Erskine V80 UA (49:10) 43:56; 10, Sharon Counsell W55 IOMVAC (49:29) 41:29;11, Robbie Lambden V40 UA (52:10) 51:03.
Junior 3km: 1, Lillee Fletcher-Merryweather MH U15 14m 24s; 2, Polly Davies MH U15 17.44; 3, Jack Davies MH U13 18.37; 4, Grace Mercer UA U13 25.38. Junior 1km: 1, Amelia Cain U/A 8 7m 33s; 2, Leo Taylor UA 7 7.34; 3, Willow Taylor UA 5 8.21;4, Ossy Addy UA 6 9.22; 5, Aalin Perry NAC 6 10.39.
Overall final league positions - 10km: 1, Bryony Barron 293 points; 2, Jayne Farquhar 291; 3, Jim Caley 288; 4, Karen Mercer 286; 5, Chris Addy 282; 6, Colin Moore 281; 6, Yanisa Sananueah 281; 8, Clare Rundle 276; 9, Louise Hollings 274; 10, Phill Swales 273; 11, Tony Arzt 271; 12, Jane Arzt 270. 5km: 1, Honey-Mae Davies 290; 2, Francesca Signorio 289; 3, Nucharee Burridge 289; 4, Michelle Turner 287; 5, Sharon Counsell 286; 6, Robbie Lambden 285.
THIS SUNDAY
The final round of Western AC’s Rosie Morrison Trail Running Series takes place this Sunday.
Sign on at the Creek Inn from 9.15am, start rear of kipper yards at 10am.
