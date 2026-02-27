Douglas Rugby Club travel to Vale of Lune in Regional Two North West this Saturday afternoon.
The hosts currently sit third in the table, some four points ahead of Douglas as the play-off tension ramps up.
The Lancastrians lost 31-8 to Douglas at Port-e-Chee in November as the Manx side reached the top of the table, and both teams are in the running for promotion play-offs despite a few losses since.
Burnage, one point behind in fifth, travel to Waterloo where the Merseysiders are trying to recover from a hideous start to the season but are still a complete Jekyll and Hyde outfit. Last time out Waterloo succumbed at Altrincham Kersal who prop up the league table, yet two weeks earlier Waterloo had beaten second-placed Sandbach.
With skipper Blake Snell back in action after injury and a full strength squad to select from, Douglas must travel with the confidence that brought maximum points back from Northwich at the end of January.
Nathan Robson appears to have shaken off the ankle woes, Mark Oldfield’s Celts performance bodes well, and Liam Kirkpatrick, Nathan Kermode and Josh Duncan may be in the mix to travel.
Kick-off will be at 1.45pm.
FIXTURES
Saturday, February 28:
Regional Two North West
Vale of Lune v Douglas @ Vale of Lune ko 1.45pm
Counties Three ADM Lancs/Cheshire Minor conference
Vagabonds v Ramsey @ Ballafletcher ko 2.15pm
Hartford Homes Manx Shield
PDMS Southern Nomads v Douglas Celts @ Ballakilley Park ko 2.15pm
