Albert Johnson was the recipient of the Achievement in the Isle of Man accolade at the Isle of Man Sports Awards on Thursday evening.
The Manx runner raised more than £10,000 when he completed a remarkable test of endurance - running a staggering 31 marathons in 31 days in memory of a close friend.
The Kirk Michael athlete undertook the mammoth effort during December in order to raise funds for Autism Initiatives in memory of his friend Graham Brew who sadly took his own life in 2022.
After picking up the award, a delighted Johnson said: ‘I'm absolutely flying. I've only been running for about five years, and to get this achievement is just crazy - it's an absolute honour.
‘I never expected to get something like this ever in my life to be honest, but it's just great to see that the milestone has been acknowledged. Just wow, what a night, what an experience.’
He went on to explain that he got into running during the Covid pandemic: ‘It was just lockdown and having to go outside as opposed to gyming it. I've got a gym at my house, but the outdoors is number one really and cardio is just so much more fun and addictive.
‘To be honest, being outside I just find you can push yourself more. In the gym, you can only do maybe an hour or 90 minutes to two hours, whereas running you can literally run for as long as you want.’
Johnson was also quick to thank Christian Varley whose own heroic effort of 19 marathons in 19 days during lockdown was the inspiration for December’s fundraising.
‘I'd like to say thank you to Christian of course, first and foremost, and everyone that put me onto Christian.
‘So Eamon Farrell, Harry Weatherill and other people like Nick Colburn, Brian Hampson, Matty Colley and close friends who always pushed me on, as well as my family.’
