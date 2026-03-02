Manx hockey star Sienna Dunn was named as the Under-21 Sportswoman of the Year at the 2025 Isle of Man Sports Awards in the Villa Marina Royal Hall on Thursday evening.
The former King William’s College pupil – now studying at Nottingham University – enjoyed another fine year in the England hockey ranks, most notably captaining the under-21s side during the Junior World Cup in Chile last summer.
On top of that, the 20-year-old also helped her Nottingham side retain the Big Bucs National Final for the fourth time, scoring a decisive goal in the final at Loughborough.
While unable to attend last week’s awards ceremony at the Villa as a result of her ongoing off-island commitments, Dunn said in a pre-recorded video message: ‘It's a huge honour to receive the Under-21 Sportswoman of the Year award and I'd like to thank sponsor Suntera.
‘I'd also like to say a huge thank you to everyone at Isle of Man Sport for their continued support, especially to Paul Jones who has worked tirelessly to help me in any way he can.
‘My highlight of 2025 has to be captaining the side out at the Junior World Cup in Chile. It was made particularly special by my parents being able to travel and be there with me.
‘2026 seems to be really exciting as I continue in the under-21 age group and also have the prospect of a European Championship this summer.
‘Finally, I'd like to thank Gill [Christian] at Whittles, Leanne and my family for their continued support - it would not be possible without any of you.’
