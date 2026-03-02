The 2026 edition of the Isle of Man International Darts Festival takes place later this week.
The England Darts Organisation-affiliated event will be held over four days at the Villa Marina, beginning on Thursday evening at 5.30pm and culminating in the grand finals on the Royal Hall stage on Sunday afternoon.
The festival has a rich history and its list of past winners reads like a who’s who of world darts, including the likes of current world darts champion Luke Littler as well as Phil Taylor, Gary Anderson, Dave Chisnall, Stephen Bunting, Fallon Sherrock and Beau Greaves.
A total of 12 different countries will be represented, including England, Italy, Sweden, Wales, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Holland, Guernsey, Spain, Catalonia, Romania and the USA.
Sweden’s 2017 World Cup Singles winner Vicky Pruim is amongst the entry. Also making a return is current world seniors champion Ross Montgomery, alongside England’s WDF women’s world champion Deta Hedman who returns 35 years after making her festival debut.
Joining them is current women’s world masters champion Lorraine Hyde, 2024 girls world champion Paige Pauling and 2022 girls world champion Eleanor Cairns.
Local player Darren Kennish will be defending his BDDA World Paradarts Open Wheelchair title.
Entry for spectators is free and ‘180 party cards’ will be provided. The finals afternoon takes place on Sunday from 2.30-6.30pm where fancy dress is encouraged. Sessions will also be taking place all day on Friday and between 8.30am and 7pm on Saturday.
For more information on the full schedule of competitions, please visit https://www.isleofmandartsfestival.com/index.php/schedule
Food will be available in the Colonnade Suite with a selection of hot and cold food and soft drinks available for purchase.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.