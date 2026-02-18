The countdown has commenced for the second annual Flutter International Hospice Half Marathon.
This year’s event will take place a month on Sunday, March 23 totally on closed roads in the north of the island.
Based at Ramsey, it will be officially started by His Excellency, Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, at 9am on West Quay.
With a total of more than 500 entries already received, organisers have decided to stagger the start so that the faster runners will commence 15 minutes later at 9.15.
The predominantly flat course will loop round the town before crossing the Swingbridge onto North Shore Promenade and Bride coast road, taking the Ballacorey Road, linking in with Bernahara Road, Andreas and returning via Regaby to finish at the Market Place, off Ramsey quayside.
Whether a novice runner or someone more experienced looking to better a time, the event is a great opportunity to tackle the iconic half-marathon distance on a certified United Kingdom Athletics course, with the safety afforded by fully closed roads. Electronic timing will be provided by Manx Timing Solutions.
Entry to the half-marathon costs just £45, with a £5 discount offered to members of Isle of Man and UK affiliated running or athletics clubs. All participants are eligible for a free branded t-shirt.
Hospice Isle of Man is also providing a training plan created by Isle of Man Athletics development officer and Commonwealth Games athlete Ollie Lockley to help runners achieve their best time in the event.
All money raised from the half-marathon will go towards supporting the Hospice at Home service which enables people with life-limiting illnesses to receive expert nursing care and support in the comfort of their own home, in their final days.
