The penultimate round of Western AC’s Rosie Morrison Trail Run Series took place on Sunday.
Several runners used the race as part of their training for upcoming marathons and other events.
Ryan Corrin got past Dave Bignell on the second lap to win the main 10km race, crossing the line three seconds ahead of his rival in a time of 35 minutes and 50 seconds.
The leading woman in a very good third place overall was Dawn Atherton with an impressive time of 38:44.
Next was Paul Rodgers followed by Emily Mylchreest, Geoff Rice, Izzy Dunn, Peter Callin, Corbyn Schade and Ryan Tate respectively.
The 5km race was won by Neil Brogan in 18min 15sec, with Rory Teare second and Paul Renshaw third. Then it was James Fisher, Bella Quaye, Joanne Schade, Gail Sheeley and Aalin Atherton.
The youngsters raced over the short 1km out-and-back circuit, with the under-nines completing one lap and the over-nines two laps.
The latter race was won by Jack Davison in 8.23, with Lorelei Wilson the leading girl in fifth place in a time of 9.12, while Enid Stubbs claimed the honours in the 1km contest after clocking 4.17.
Western AC Rosie Morrison Trail Run Series, round three results from Sunday, February 1:
Under-nine years, 1km: 1, Enid Stubbs 4 minutes 17; 2, Norm Skelly Martin 4.50; 3, Dreem Skelly Martin 5.01; 4, Elara Brook 5.09. Over-nine years, 2km: 1, Jack Davison 8.23; 2, Austin Quaye 8.27; 3, Lucas Poggio 9.05; 4, Odin Bignell 9.08; 5, Lorelei Wilson 9.12; 6, Evelyn Stubbs 9.30; 7, Beatrice Brook 10.03; 8, Emilia Lace 10.12; 9, Louie Eaton 10.19. 5km: 1, Neil Brogan 18.15; 2, Rory Teare 18.20; 3, Paul Renshaw 19.23; 4, James Fisher 19.52; 5, Bella Quaye 20.22; 6, Joanne Schade 21.29; 7, Gail Sheeley 21.32; 8, Aalin Atherton 21.41; 9, Orry Nelson Gale 23.31; 10, Max Skelly 24.04; 11th Robbie Lambie 24.04; 12th Peter Cooper 25.54; 13th Tonya Corrin 26.01; 14, Terry Bates 26.06; 15, Rosa Nelson Roher 26.42; 16, John Garvey 27.31; 17, Evan Eaton 28.31; 18, Sharon Hyatt 28.43; 19, Rachel Singer 28.43; 20, Emma Miller 31.14; 21, Paul McGilvray 31.14; 22, Ray Shooter 32.11; 23, Ciara O'Connor 32.26; 24, Evie Crook 33.54; 25, Ian Callister 34.41; 26, Carol Roy 35.16; 27, Kelly Moore 35.55; 28, Maura Kelly 37.29; 29, Sue Ackroyd 39.29; 30, Sharon Counsell 39.55; 31, Phil Swales 39.55; 32, Caroline King 39.55. 10km: 1, Ryan Corrin 35.50; 2, Dave Bignell 35.53; 3, Dawn Atherton 38.44; 4, Paul Rodgers 40.21; 5, Emily Mylchreest 41.22; 6, Geoff Rice 41.29; 7, Izzy Dunn 42.03; 8, Peter Callin 42.07; 9, Corbyn Schade 42.12; 10, Ryan Tate 44.17; 11th Daniel O'Connor 44.21; 12th Thomas Kneen 44.25; 13th Daniel Lace 44.44; 14, Dom McGreevey 46.06; 15, Jayne Farqhuar 46.31; 16, Matt Hollis 46.58; 17, Carrie Caren 47.10; 18, James Quirk 47.23; 19, Chris Feeney 47.41; 20, Nigel Armstrong 48.30; 21, Elliott Glover 49.47; 22, Gary Smith 50.48; 23, Kirin Gilmore 51.18; 24, John Henley 51.32; 25, Stewart Jones 52.39; 26, Dale Farqhuar 54.12; 27, Louise Hollings 55.18; 28, Aaliee Watterson 56.46; 29, Chantal McClean 56.46; 30, Jo Fish 58.22; 31, Rob Taylor 59.08; 32, Micheala Farrell 60.04; 33, Samantha Crowe 60.04; 34, Ashleigh Coleman 63.07; 35, John Hotchkiss 65.42; 36, Moira Hall 68.32; 37, Donna Hotchkiss 68.32; 38, Karen Gadsby 73.32; 39, Michael Eaton 73.32; 40, Emily Skelly DNF.