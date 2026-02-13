Members of Sulby & District Rifle Club, along with the wider shooting community, were saddened to learn of the recent passing of Ronnie Fairbairn at the age of 94.
A spokesperson for the northern club said: ‘Ronnie was a true cornerstone of the Sulby community and very much the life and soul of Sulby Rifle Club.
‘A long-standing and dedicated member of the Sulby Cossacks, he was a tremendous asset to the club and to the sport of rifle shooting in the island.
‘During his shooting career, Ronnie also shot for Port St Mary and Kirk Michael, and he served as vice-captain of Sulby’s Division One championship-winning team in 1990.
‘Throughout his time with the club, Ronnie introduced, coached, and inspired hundreds of people to take up rifle shooting.
‘His instruction was always delivered with patience, humour, and encouragement, and he will be fondly remembered by generations of shooters for both his skill and his kindness.
‘Outside of shooting, Ronnie was also well known in ploughing match circles, where he was a familiar figure. His contribution to Sulby & District Rifle Club and to the wider rural community will not be forgotten, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
‘On behalf of Sulby & District Rifle Club, we extend our sincere condolences to Ronnie’s daughter Angela and to all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren at this sad time.’
A service of celebration for Ronnie's life will be held at 1.30pm on Tuesday, February 17 at Lezayre Parish Church followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired can be made to Hospice Isle of Man.