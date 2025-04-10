Manx athlete David Mullarkey broke the Isle of Man 10,000-metre record in America last week.
In his debut 10,000m track race, the University of Northern Arizona athlete ran a fantastic time of 27 minutes 51.8 seconds at the Stanford Invitational Meeting at Stanford University, California.
He finished in third place in the race and his time took more than 35 seconds off the Isle of Man record set by Keith Gerrard in 2011 - which was set in California as well.
Once this record is ratified, Mullarkey will hold current Isle of Man records at 1,500m, one mile, 3,000m, 5,000m and 10,000m.
The time also currently ranks him number two in the UK for 2025, only eight seconds behind Ellis Cross and 18 seconds ahead of Rory Leonard. Not bad for a debut.
DAVID GRIFFITHS