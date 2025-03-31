Sarah Astin lopped nearly a minute off the Isle of Man record for the women’s 10,000 metres over the weekend.
The Manx athlete, who was recently selected by Great Britain for the first time for the forthcoming European Road Running Championships, was in great form on Saturday evening by taking nearly one minute off her personal best time and existing island record for the track event.
Currently on a training camp in the United States with UK-based endurance runners ‘Team Makou’, Sarah finished fourth in the women’s race in ‘The Ten’ at San Juan Capistrano in California in a time of 32 minutes 34.90 seconds.
Her previous PB for the distance was 33:29.39 set in 2023.
The 31 year old looks to be hitting top form two weeks out from her big day in Belgium where she will wear a Great Britain vest for the first time.
DAVID GRIFFITHS